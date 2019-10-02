BA gets back in win column

Beaufort Academy picked up its first win since last year’s SCISA 8-man state championship game, as the Eagles routed Northside Christian 54-6 on Friday.

The defense got the scoring started with Jackson Davis’ 25-yard interception return for a touchdown on Northside’s opening series.

Elijah Fess rushed for 201 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, and Kevin Rogers rushed for 153 yards and four scores on just eight attempts to fuel the Eagles’ offensive breakout. Kaishawn Jenkins threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to William Tumlin.

BA’s defense turned in its best effort of the season with Jacob Union leading the way with 12 tackles and Malakai Steniger adding eight.

The Eagles (1-3) play at St. John’s Christian next Friday.



Beaufort Academy’s Elijah Fess (17) wraps up the legs of Northside Christian’s Max McKenna during the first quarter Friday night at Merritt Field. The BA defense held Northside Christian Academy to just 6 points during the Eagles’ non-region home game. BA won 54-6.