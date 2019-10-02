Local insurance agent donates fire prevention kits to Beaufort Fire Department

With National Fire Prevention Week looming on the horizon Oct. 6-12, local State Farm insurance agent Andy Corriveau did his part to assist in the fight, donating fire prevention kits to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department.

“These kits are designed to help educate and inform the community, and I appreciate Chief Reece Bertholf and Captain Ross Vezin for joining forces,” Corriveau said. “One life saved, one injury prevented, one house fire that doesn’t happen, that’s what we are all working toward with community education.”

Bertholf is chief for the combined Beaufort and Port Royal fire department and Vezin leads the department’s training division.

“We have a strong community outreach effort, and we train our firefighters as well as our residents and business owners about preventing fires,” Bertholf said. “Having a partner like Andy Corriveau makes our work a little easier.”

The fire prevention kits donated to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department contain educational fire prevention materials for homeowners and children. Firefighters can share the information at fire stations or at community events.

For more information on National Fire Prevention Week, visit www.nfpa.org/fpw.