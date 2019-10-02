Experienced gastroenterologist joins Beaufort Memorial

Dr. James Swenson, a board-certified gastroenterologist with extensive clinical experience, has joined the team of specialists at Beaufort Memorial Lowcountry Medical Group.

A specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the digestive organs, Dr. Swensonhas performed more than 40,000 GI procedures over the course of his 35-year career.

Before moving to Beaufort, Dr. Swenson was chief of gastroenterology at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tennessee, and site director of the East Tennessee State Gastroenterology University Fellowship Program there. He was also an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the university.

He had been in private practice for 17 years prior to that, and spent 11 years on active duty with the U.S. Navy.

A graduate of St. Louis University School of Medicine, Dr. Swenson completed his internship at Portsmouth Naval Hospital and his residency and fellowship training at Bethesda Naval Hospital. During his time in the Navy, he served at Pearl Harbor, as well as Pensacola Naval Hospital and Jacksonville Naval Hospital in Florida.

Dr. Swenson will be working alongside board-certified GI physicians Drs. John Crisologo and Richard Stewart and physician assistants Kimberly Thorpe, Margaret Miler and Kristen Johnson at Lowcountry Medical Group. He will also be seeing patients at Beaufort Memorial Bluffton Medical Services, increasing much-needed access to GI care throughout the county.

The practice is located at 300 Midtown Drive, Beaufort; Bluffton Medical Services is in Westbury Park at 11 Arley Way. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Swenson or any of the Lowcountry Medical Group providers, call 843-770-0404.