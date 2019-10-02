Beaufort native holding album release party

Beaufort County resident Katie Lynn Godowns will hold a CD release party Saturday, Oct. 5 to debut her music and album “Movin’ Mountains,” as well as to help raise money for The Kiwanis Club of Beaufort’s Scholarship Fund.

The Show is being presented by Martin Landscape and will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the USCB Center for the Arts at 805 Carteret Street. Tickets are $15 for children and $25 for adults and can be purchased at www.uscbcenterforthearts.com or by calling or visiting the box office at 843-521-4145. CD’s will also be for sale.

Godowns works full time for Beaufort County and is married to her childhood next door neighbor, Andrew Godowns, whith whom she has two children. Before she graduated from Battery Creek High School in 2006, Katie Lynn Godowns auditioned for Charleston Southern Universities Gospel Ensemble ” New Visions.” She was awarded a 4-year scholarship to sing for them. Recording and releasing a CD realizes a lifelong dream for Godowns.