Shadow Moss family displaced after early morning fire

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

An early morning fire displaced a family in the Shadow Moss neighborhood on Friday, March 27.

At 4:04 a.m., the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, as well as the Parris Island Fire and Emergency Services, were dispatched.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire conditions with flames already through the roof.

City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department Deputy Chief Ross Vezin said that all family members, as well as pets, made it out safely, and there were no injuries.

The family, however, is displaced and is working with the Red Cross for immediate solutions, according to Vezin.

According to Vezin, the fire remains under investigation.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.