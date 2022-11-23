fbpx

Lowcountry Life

/

The Beaufort bench project now tallies 17 benches (completed or under construction) in Beaufort’s cultural and historic district. Artist Aki Kato was commissioned for a bench at the Pat Conroy Literary Center, located at 601 Braden Street. Ron Callari captured a photo of his bench, which pictures scenes representing Conroy’s first book, “The Water is Wide,” a novel based on Conroy’s year as a teacher on Daufuskie Island. The novel later became a 1974 film titled “Conrack,” starring Jon Voight.

Tags:

You might be interested in

newsbyte

Previous Story

Veteran of the Week – Sam Stegall

Next Story

A sense of community

Latest from Arts

ART BRIEFS 

Short story conference held again in Beaufort  The 6th Short Story America Conference on Fiction was