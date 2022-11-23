Veteran of the Week – Sam Stegall

Beaufort’s Sam Stegall, 42, joined the United States Marine Corps in Rock Hill in 1999. After boot camp at Parris Island and combat training at Camp Lejeune, he attended musicians school in Norfolk to be a Marine Corps drummer.

His first assignment was a tour in Okinawa followed by 2½ years in New Orleans, where he traveled with the USMC Band throughout the South. He separated in 2003 and returned to Rock Hill. He used the GI Bill to earn a bachelor’s degree from Lee University in Tennessee and then went on to earn a master’s from Hope International in Fullerton, Calif., and later a doctorate from Walden University in Minneapolis. He and his family have traveled to preach revivals all over the country. Today he pastors the Pentecostal church Sanctuary of Beaufort on Lady’s Island and continues his preaching at home and abroad as well as operates the Drop Box Mattress and Furniture store on Boundary Street.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.