NEWS BRIEFS

LWVB cancels December meeting

The League of Women Voters Beaufort has canceled the December 8 General Meeting. The next General Meeting will be on the second Thursday of January, Jan. 12, 2023, at the Sea island Presbyterian Church Meeting Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Members and the public are invited to attend.

Ongoing meetings for 2023 will be held the second Thursday of each month as has been the past practice. The LWVB is a non-partisan organization that encourages women and men to examine and educate themselves on local, state and federal issues. And to determine their impact on the community and how to affect beneficial outcomes.

City offices to close on Thanksgiving, day after

City of Beaufort offices will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in honor of Thanksgiving.

Capital Waste Services will not conduct trash and recycling services on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday customers can expect to get their trash picked up on Friday, and Friday customers can expect their services on Saturday.

As a reminder, Saturday, Nov. 26, is Small Business Saturday.

South Atlantic Bank opens Beaufort office

South Atlantic Bank’s new Beaufort office located at 11-E Robert Smalls Parkway opened its doors to the public on Monday, Nov. 21.

The full-service branch offers a complete line of personal and business financial services. This is South Atlantic Bank’s 12th branch along the South Carolina coast and the fourth in the Beaufort County area. “We are excited to expand into the City of Beaufort. We are committed to supporting our coastal communities by providing local banking and tailor-made products and services,” South Atlantic Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wayne Wicker said in a release.

Christian Kata, senior vice president, commercial relationship manager, and Jose Vergara, vice president, branch manager and retail business development officer, will lead the Beaufort team. Kata has 12 years of banking experience in the Beaufort market and Vergara has more than 20 years of banking experience in Beaufort.