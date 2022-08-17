Earlier this summer, Beaufort resident Michelle Gross snapped this photo of Caleb Hanson, left, and Sam Little, right, of Fort Mill, S.C., and a shark they caught from the beach at Hunting Island. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.