Veteran of the Week – Bernice Wilson

Beaufort’s Bernice Wilson, 69, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Beaufort in 1971 after graduating from Robert Smalls High School in 1970. After boot camp in San Antonio, Texas, she was assigned as an Administrative Specialist at Chanute AFB in Illinois. She later transferred to McGuire AFB in New Jersey. She separated in 1974 and moved to Alabama where she joined the Alabama Air National Guard.

After about two years, she moved to Kansas City and transferred to the Army Reserves, where she spent 10 years before returning to Beaufort to work for Beaufort County Disabilities and Special Needs for more than 10 years. Afterward, she joined the TCL Upwards Bounds program, retiring as its Director after 13 years. Today she serves as the secretary of Beaufort DAV Chapter 12.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.

