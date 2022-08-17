5 running for 2 Beaufort City Council seats

From staff reports

Five candidates are on the ballot for two at-large Beaufort City Council seats up for grabs in the Nov. 8 General Election.

The two candidates from the pool of Michael Andersen, Josh Gibson, Wilma Holman, Mike McFee and Josh Scallate with the most votes in the non-partisan municipal elections will be elected. McFee is an incumbent.

There are also four candidates – Mike Murphy, John Newman, Gary Nizzi and Mike Wilt – on the ballot for two commissioner seats in the Fripp Island Public Service District.

Noon on Monday, Aug. 15 was the deadline to file to run in municipal elections in Beaufort County.