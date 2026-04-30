How to quit smoking

Special to The Island News

Smoking is bad for your health. That’s not a secret, and it’s certainly not news.

But whether you’re an occasional or long-time smoker, it’s never too late to stop. Within the first 24 hours after stopping smoking, your heart attack risk is reduced considerably.

In 10 years, your lung cancer risk normalizes.

Stopping smoking means halting a powerful one-two punch: habit and nicotine addiction. That punch is more powerful than most people recognize. In fact, nicotine is more addictive than heroin.

When you combine those hurdles with the mental and social components of smoking, know that it will be a fight.

These five steps can help you get started.

Step 1: Make a plan

If you’re thinking about quitting cold turkey, consider this: Your success rate is a meager 3% to 5%. The most successful attempts combine therapeutics such as gum, patches, nasal spray, lozenges, inhalers and pills with a behavioral program, like the American Lung Association’s Freedom From Smoking class.

Through the program, people who want to quit smoking can get help developing cessation plans and coping methods.

Add visualization techniques to reduce anxiety, daily affirmations to build motivation and support groups, such as Smoker’s/Nicotine Anonymous, to bolster your plan and your odds of success.

Step 2: Focus on short-term survival

Take it one day at a time, suggests Kathryn Sams, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, CNE, of the Beaufort Memorial Medical Assisted Therapy (MAT) Clinic

“The reason you need to focus on one day at a time is because smoking is both a physical and brain addiction, meaning the nicotine actually rewires your brain to crave it long after the nicotine has left your system,” Sams says.

That’s why things like a nicotine patch can reduce cravings and ease withdrawal symptoms. Sams also advises people who smoke that there is no downside to stopping and to focus on all of the positive health benefits (of which there are many).

Step 3: Avoid temptation

When you quit, you’ll want to stay out of situations where you used to smoke and avoid exposure to tempting secondhand smoke.

Even if you like your smoking buddies at work, don’t join them on breaks after you quit. Instead, join a friend for a walk. To disrupt your mental patterns, exit the building through a different door than you took for smoke breaks.

Step 4: Reward yourself

Design and then sign a contract with yourself. No tobacco for a day, week or month and treat yourself to some kind of reward when you succeed. A small reward (your favorite Starbucks treat) or a large one (skipping weekend housecleaning) can lift your spirits and your sense of accomplishment on difficult days.

Step 5: Learn from setbacks and move on

You decide to quit smoking and slip into your old habit after a few days. Don’t assume all is lost. Just think about what went wrong.

Were you stressed? In a tempting situation? Then throw out your cigarettes and carry on.

“It’s important to know that it takes the average person eight to 10 attempts to stop smoking successfully,” Sams says. “Stick with your plan and reaffirm your commitment every day, and you will persevere.”

So, how long does it take?

Six months without smoking generally means you’ve made it, according to the American Lung Association. Once you do achieve complete smoking cessation, keep your guard up. Don’t smoke an occasional cigarette or take a drag from a friend’s. Never forget your hard-won journey and live life knowing you’re one cigarette away from a full-time habit.