Hearts for Ukraine quilt raffle to benefit Ukraine

From staff reports

The Sea Island Quilters, an organization of more than 70 local quilters, has designed and quilted a beautiful Hearts for Ukraine quilt that is being raffled off to support the City of Ostroh – Beaufort’s partner city in Ukraine.

In March, Beaufort, through the efforts of Mayor Stephen Murray, begin a campaign to support Ostroh, a historic city in western Ukraine that is helping refugees from other parts of Ukraine. Ostroh is also supporting Ukraine’s army with needed supplies.

Thus far, Beaufort has raised more than $100,000 through its Pride of Place fund – thanks to the generosity of donors from throughout the country, plus the Thibault Gallery, which sold blue and yellow pins in honor of Ukraine’s flag. The gallery donated all its proceeds – more than $40,000 so far – to Pride of Place for Ostroh.

Many quilters participated in making the quilt, said Barbara Elder, a member of the quilt guild and one of the organizers of the project. There are 56 pieced hearts on the front side of the quilt, all in shades of blue and yellow. The back is yellow with a star block surrounded by a sawtooth edge. The women began shortly after the Pride of Place campaign was announced in March. They completed the quilt a couple of weeks ago.

The quilt is being displayed in the first floor foyer at City Hall, 1901 Boundary St. Tickets can be purchased at City Hall, in the Business Office on the first floor. Tickets are $1 each, or 6 for $5. Either cash or checks are accepted. Checks should be made out to Beaufort Pride of Place – Ukraine Fund. The office is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hearts for Ukraine will be displayed at City Hall for two weeks, then at the Beaufort Digital Corridor, 500 Carteret St., where tickets will also be sold. The drawing will be held of July 24.

For information about the Sea Island Quilters, email the group at seaislandquilters@gmail.com or go to their website: https://www.seaislandquilters.com.