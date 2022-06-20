Dedicating Pinckney Porter’s Chapel

Jennifer Pinckney, widow of the late state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, makes her remarks following the official ribbon cutting at Porter’s Chapel on Saturday at Port Royal Naval Heritage Park. The chapel was renamed in honor of Sen. Pinckney who was murdered in 2015 at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, where he was pastor. The renovated Porter’s Chapel was moved to its current location in the Port Royal Naval Heritage Park with tours offered by the National Park Service. Mrs. Pinckney was on hand with their two daughters and the late Senator’s father, along with a number of family members and congregants of the former church. Looking on are S.C. Senator Gerald Malloy, center, Port Royal Town Councilman Jerry Ashmore and Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito. Photo by Lolita Huckaby.