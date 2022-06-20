Former Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray, left, receives the Order of the Palmetto from S.C. Senator Gerald Malloy and S.C. Rep. Shannon Erickson on Saturday at the Port Royal Naval Heritage Park. The Order of the Palmetto is the state’s highest civilian honor given in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement. Murray was mayor of Port Royal for 41 years. At far right is current Port Royal Mayor Joe DeVito. Photo by Lolita Huckaby.
