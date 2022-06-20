Voting Machine Testing

Vernon Kemp, IT Elections Systems Manager for Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, runs simulation ballots while testing the ballot reader Friday morning. Kemp said this specific machine being testing is used for all “absentee by mail” ballots. Kemp said the big machine was working fine and the single-scan ballot reader for reading ballots that have been folded or otherwise damaged was also in perfect working order, just in time for S.C. primary elections for both Republican and Democratic parties Tuesday, June 14, throughout Beaufort County. Kemp said counting all the absentee ballots in Beaufort County was to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 14. Photo by Bob Sofaly.