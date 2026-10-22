Halloween, fall festivities fill Lowcountry calendar

From haunted trails and ghost tours to costume contests and trunk-or-treats, Beaufort and Jasper counties have plenty of ways to celebrate the season

By Delayna Earley

and Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

Halloween is just around the corner, and communities throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties are getting into the spirit with a calendar full of spooky celebrations, family-friendly festivals and plenty of opportunities for trick-or-treating.

From Beaufort and Port Royal to Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Ridgeland, Hardeeville and Yemassee, residents have a variety of events to choose from as October comes to a close.

Whether you’re looking for a haunted adventure, somewhere to take the kids in their costumes or simply an excuse to enjoy some cooler fall weather, there’s something happening on both sides of the Broad River and beyond.

Here’s a look at some of the Halloween and fall events taking place across the Lowcountry during the remainder of October. U.S. Marine volunteer Naomy Perez assists 3-year-old Justice White, dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, and his 4-year-old brother Justin White, dressed up as Woody with an art project, during the City of Beaufort’s Halloween Trick or Treating event on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Northern Beaufort County

Beaufort Ghost Tours, Oct. 23-25, 29-30

The Exchange Club of Beaufort and the Child Abuse Prevention Association (CAPA) will continue their 32nd annual Beaufort Ghost Tours through the end of October, offering visitors a chance to explore the city’s haunted history.

Participants can choose between carriage and walking tours through Beaufort’s Historic District, where costumed storytellers share local legends and tales of mysterious happenings.

Tours will take place Oct. 23-25, 29 and 30. Walking tours cost $20 per person, while carriage tours cost $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 3 to 11.

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made at www.capabeaufort.org or by calling 843-52-GHOST. Proceeds benefit CAPA and its programs serving children and families throughout the Lowcountry.

Buccaneer Theatre Company’s Haunted Shipwreck, Oct. 23-24

The Buccaneer Theatre Company at Bridges Preparatory School will host its third annual haunted trail, Haunted Shipwreck, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24.

Friday’s trail will offer a less-scary experience, while Saturday’s version will feature more intense scares.

The self-guided trail may include uneven terrain, dark areas, fog, strobe lights and jump scares. The entrance line will begin on the parking lot side of the school’s new gym.

Admission is $5 per person. Reservations can be made at buccaneertheatrecompany.ludus.com.

Haunted Hallows Festival, Oct. 24

The third annual Haunted Hallows Festival will return to Naval Heritage Park in Port Royal from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, with free admission, games, entertainment and activities for all ages.

The festival will feature a children’s games area, face painting, roaming characters and a Festival Passport Program that encourages attendees to collect stamps from characters and destinations throughout the park.

New this year is the Teen Arena, an area designed specifically for middle and high school students featuring competitive, interactive challenges.

The main stage will host several contests, including Best Werewolf Howl, Best Witchy Cackle and Loudest Maniacal Laugh.

A vendor village will feature local artisans and makers, while a food truck court will offer food and refreshments for purchase.

Costumes are encouraged, and no tickets are required. Admission and festival games are free, although food and vendor merchandise will be available for purchase. Kids in costumes compete in a dance off on stage during the City of Beaufort’s Halloween Trick or Treating event on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Kids, Cops, Cars and Candy, Oct. 24

Families are invited to the Charles Lind Brown Recreation Center for Kids, Cops, Cars and Candy from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event brings together children, law enforcement and community members for Halloween activities and candy.

Port Royal Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 25

The Town of Port Royal, Port Royal Police Department, YMCA of Beaufort and Jasper County, and Gas Lantern Apothecary and Mystical will host a community Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

The event will take place along Paris Avenue in downtown Port Royal, where children can collect candy from decorated vehicles.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Trunk and Most Original Trunk, and Kevin Reaves will provide music as the event’s DJ.

The YMCA will also provide hot dogs and lemonade for attendees.

AMVETS Post 70 Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 25

The Ladies Auxiliary of AMVETS Post 70 will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, at 1831 Ribaut Road in Port Royal.

Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun, with decorated vehicles and candy for trick-or-treaters.

The organization is also collecting individually wrapped candy donations ahead of the event.

Sea Island Sound Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 28

Sea Island Sound will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat at Beaufort High School beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The event will feature performances and Halloween activities for families.

Sprenger Health Care Port Royal Indoor Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 28

Sprenger Health Care in Port Royal will host an indoor trick-or-treating event for the community from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1810 Richmond Avenue in Port Royal.

AMVETS Post 70 Halloween Karaoke and Potluck, Oct. 29

The Sons of AMVETS Post 70 will host a Halloween karaoke and potluck party from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1831 Ribaut Road in Port Royal.

The celebration will feature karaoke throughout the evening, a potluck dinner and a prize for the best costume.

Friends and families are welcome to attend, and participants are encouraged to bring a dish to share.

Halloween at the Museum, Oct. 30

The Beaufort History Museum will host its inaugural Halloween at the Museum costume party from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the historic Beaufort Arsenal, 713 Craven St.

The fundraiser will feature barbecue, beverages and costumes. Tickets are $50 per person, with proceeds benefiting the museum.

Salt Marsh Hounds Halloween Hunter Pace, Oct. 31

The Salt Marsh Hounds will celebrate Halloween with a Hunter Pace at Coosaw Plantation from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event offers equestrian enthusiasts an opportunity to celebrate the holiday on horseback.

Beaufort Witches and Warlocks Paddle, Oct. 31

Costumed witches and warlocks will take to the water for the annual Beaufort Witches and Warlocks Paddle from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 17, the event was postponed because of weather.

The annual gathering brings Halloween costumes to the Lowcountry waterways, with participants trading broomsticks for paddleboards and kayaks.

Wildflower Gymnastics Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 31

Wildflower Gymnastics will host a free Trunk-or-Treat and Open Gym from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event combines Halloween trick-or-treating with an opportunity for children to enjoy the gym’s activities.

Southern Beaufort County

Bluffton Farm and Flea Fall Fest, Oct. 23-24, 30-31

Bluffton Farm and Flea, located at 172 Bluffton Road, is celebrating fall throughout October with seasonal vendors, treats, a pumpkin patch and pumpkin painting.

The festivities take place Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., culminating in a Halloween costume contest Saturday, Oct. 31.

The contest will include categories for children at 11 a.m., families at 11:30 a.m., adults at noon and pets at 12:30 p.m.

Hilton Head Island Pumpkin Patch, Oct. 23

The Island Recreation Center’s Pumpkin Patch will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Shelter Cove Community Park, 39 Shelter Cove Lane, on Hilton Head Island.

The seasonal event offers families an opportunity to enjoy fall activities at the waterfront park.

Bluffton Safety Spooktacular, Oct. 23

The Town of Bluffton and Bluffton Police Department will host their sixth annual Safety Spooktacular from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Oscar Frazier Park, 10 Recreation Court.

The free event brings together law enforcement, community organizations and nonprofits to share public safety information while handing out Halloween candy.

Bluffton police officers will also grill hot dogs for attendees. Costumes are encouraged, including for four-legged family members.

Providence Trick-or-Treat Trail, Oct. 23

Providence Presbyterian Church will host its sixth annual Trick-or-Treat Trail from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at 171 Cordillo Parkway on Hilton Head Island.

The free event will feature candy stations, a cookout, family activities and a concert by DEAS-GUYZ. Children will also receive Bible storybooks.

The event is open to all ages, and costumes are welcome but not required.

The Addams Family Musical, Oct. 23-25

Bluffton Youth Theatre will present The Addams Family Musical: Young@Part at The Bridge Event Venue, 1541 Fording Island Road, Suite 6.

Remaining performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

The production features young performers bringing the famously spooky Addams family to the stage.

Hilton Head Mac and Cheese Festival, Oct. 24

For those more interested in fall food than Halloween frights, the Hilton Head Mac and Cheese Festival will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Lincoln and South Brewing Company, 138 Island Drive, on Hilton Head Island.

Coligny Halloween, Oct. 29

Coligny Plaza will host its annual Halloween celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1 North Forest Beach Drive on Hilton Head Island.

Participating shops and restaurants will offer trick-or-treating, with many businesses remaining open later for the occasion.

A costume contest will begin at 6 p.m. at the Coligny Center Stage, with Coligny gift cards awarded to winners.

Categories include children ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12, along with teen and adult/family categories. New this year is a pet costume category for cats and dogs.

Old Town Bluffton Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 29

Businesses throughout Old Town Bluffton will participate in a community trick-or-treating event from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

Families can explore downtown Bluffton while collecting treats from participating businesses.

Spookalicious 2026, Oct. 30

The Sandbox Children’s Museum will host Spookalicious 2026 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at 80 Nassau St. on Hilton Head Island.

The Disney-inspired Halloween celebration will feature themed crafts, festive activities and family-friendly entertainment.

Museum staff will dress as Disney characters, and children and families are encouraged to come in their favorite Disney or Halloween costumes.

Tickets are required and are available through the museum’s website.

St. Luke’s Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 30

Saint Luke’s Anglican Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat and fall celebration from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in the M&M Building parking lot at 50 Pope Ave. on Hilton Head Island.

The event will feature decorated vehicles handing out candy, live music, a cookout provided by Hog Heaven and prizes for the best-decorated trunks.

Families are encouraged to attend in costume. For information, contact Amy Reese at 843-785-4099, ext. 247, or amyreese@stlukeshhi.org.

Boo-ey’s Not So Spooky Halloween Party, Oct. 30

The Sunshine Playhouse, 4375 Bluffton Parkway, Suite C, will host a Halloween party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

The celebration will feature a Bluey meet-and-greet, open play, a Halloween craft and goodie bags. Children are encouraged to wear costumes.

Registration information is available through the playhouse.

Young Frankenstein, Oct. 30-Nov. 1

May River Theatre will open its production of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein on Friday, Oct. 30, at 20 Bridge St. in Bluffton.

The musical comedy continues through Nov. 1, with additional performances scheduled in November. Audience members are encouraged to wear costumes during opening weekend for a chance to win 2027 season tickets.

Tanger Outlets Boo Bash, Oct. 31

Tanger Outlets Hilton Head, located at 1414 Fording Island Road, will host its Boo Bash from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The free event will feature fall activities, a costume showcase and a best-dressed contest with categories for children of different ages.

Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival, Oct. 31-Nov. 1

The Hilton Head Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival will bring an array of automobiles to Port Royal Golf Club, 10 Clubhouse Drive, on Hilton Head Island.

The event runs Saturday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 1, offering automotive enthusiasts another way to enjoy the fall weekend.

Jasper County and Yemassee

Jasper Housing Authority Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 29

The Jasper Housing Authority will host a Fall Festival and Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, in the parking lot of its main office.

The event will offer Halloween activities and trick-or-treating for families.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 30

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Ridgeland Secondary Academy of Excellence, will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the school, 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland.

The event will feature two haunted hayrides, including a calmer version for younger children or those who prefer fewer scares and a scarier ride for those seeking a thrill.

There will also be free food, games, activities and giveaways.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring bags for collecting candy.

Ivy Garden Club Fall Bazaar, Oct. 31

The Ivy Garden Club in Ridgeland will host its second annual Fall Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Farmers Market on Main Street in downtown Ridgeland.

The event will feature trick-or-treating for children, along with a plant sale, crafts, holiday decorations, baked goods, a white elephant sale, raffles and other activities.

Ridgeland Baptist Church Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 31

Ridgeland Baptist Church will host a free Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event is open to the public and will take place at the church, 1448 Grays Highway in Ridgeland.

Hardeeville Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 31

Hardeeville Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, behind Hardeeville City Hall at 205 Main St.

The free community celebration will feature decorated vehicles handing out candy, food vendors, bounce houses, a costume contest and a competition for the best-decorated trunk.

Families are encouraged to dress in costume and bring bags for collecting candy.

Yemassee Trunk-or-Treat, Oct. 31

Yemassee Baptist Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at 127 Salkehatchie Road in Yemassee.

The event will offer an opportunity for families to celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating.

With celebrations scheduled throughout the final days of October, families across Beaufort and Jasper counties will have plenty of opportunities to put their costumes to use before Halloween is over.

Event times, locations and admission information are subject to change. Residents are encouraged to check with organizers before attending.

Is your church, school, business, organization or community group hosting a Halloween or fall event that isn’t included in this roundup? Send a press release with the event name, date, time, location and details to theislandnews@gmail.com so The Island News can update the online version of this story.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at shelliemurdaugh@gmail.com.