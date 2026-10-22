Nov. 7, 1957 — Oct. 11, 2026

Beaufort

Carole Lenore May, 68, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 11, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Nov. 7, 1957, in Huntington Valley, Pa., Carole was the daughter of the late Ralph Arnold and Josephine (Nichol) Arnold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Arnold.

Carole’s greatest joy and most cherished role in life was her family. Nothing was more important to her than being a devoted wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and great-aunt. Beyond her immediate family, she held a lifelong, steadfast love for her “second family” — a close-knit circle of friends she treasured throughout her entire life.

Known as a straight shooter who was fiercely loyal, Carole was the ultimate cheerleader for everyone she loved. Whether it was meeting friends through her store, cheering alongside the baseball moms, or finding a new circle of friends through her beloved job at Grayco, she built lasting friendships wherever life took her. Though she touched many lives, her heart belonged to her son Hunter, he was her world and nothing brought her more pride than being his mother.

With a natural eye for style, Carole’s lifelong passions were retail, fashion, and interior design. She proudly owned and operated Bebe Gallini’s, a quirky and beloved boutique in Cornelius, N.C. Eventually, she and her family made the move to Beaufort, S.C. — a special place she had first visited 25 years prior and always knew she would someday call home.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 39 years, Jeffrey May; the love of her life her son, Hunter May, and daughter-in-law, Victoria (Edwards) May; and her brother, Robert Arnold.

A service to celebrate Carole’s life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Carole’s memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Beaufort.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.