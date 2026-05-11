Firefighters responding to Beaufort hotel fire attacked by man wielding machete

By Delayna Earley and Mike McCombs

The Island News

City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal firefighters were attacked by a man with a machete Monday morning, May 11, as they responded to a fire alarm at a local hotel.

Just after 8 a.m., Engine Company 4 of the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department was responding to a fire alarm call at the Comfort Suites at 131 Big John Road.

According to Deputy Chief Ross Vezin, while responding, the incident was upgraded to a structure fire based on information from Beaufort County Dispatch and a sprinkler activation.

As firefighters arrived on scene and entered the hotel room where the fire was located, they were “confronted and attacked by a man armed with a machete.”

“Our crews remained safe and handled an extremely difficult and dangerous situation professionally and appropriately,” The Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department said in a social media post.

According to the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, the firefighters involved in the incident were evaluated on scene by Beaufort County EMS and cleared for duty.

Vezin said the fire was small, and the sprinkler system put it out. At this time, it is unclear how the assailant was detained.

“I can’t speak about that,” said Vezin when asked how the man was subdued. Vezin did confirm the only weapon his firefighters saw was the machete.

Master Sgt. Sean Flomer of Patrol Operations for the Beaufort Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital and then booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Flomer, who said he is the acting Public Information Officer for the Beaufort Police Department, did not confirm the identity of the person arrested. The Beaufort Police Department is handling the investigation into the attack on the firefighters, while, according to Vezin, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been notified and will be investigating the fire.

This story will be updated.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.