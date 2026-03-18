City of Beaufort PIO Ashley Brandon resigns

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Ashley Brandon, the City of Beaufort’s Public Information Officer, has resigned her post, City Manager Scott Marshall announced during the March 10 regular City Council meeting.

“After nearly three years with us, she is moving on to bigger and better opportunities,” Marshall said, offering a public thank-you to Brandon before council members and those in attendance. “I want to thank you for your service to the city and wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Mayor Phil Cromer echoed that sentiment, adding his own thanks to Brandon for her contributions to the city.

Brandon came to the PIO role in January 2025, stepping into the position after serving as the city’s downtown manager, events coordinator, and director of Main Street Beaufort, a role she had held since joining the city in June of 2023.

A Battery Creek High School graduate and Beaufort local, she was appointed to manage the city’s external communications, including media relations, social media, press releases, and newsletters.

Before her time with the city, Brandon owned and operated a social media marketing business.

Her background also includes working in the elections division of the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office and serving in the U.S. Navy as an interior communications specialist.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and speech communication from the University of Arkansas.

At the time of her PIO appointment, Marshall praised her deep familiarity with city operations and her already-high level of performance, saying the city looked forward to becoming “even more accessible, responsive and transparent” under her leadership.

In her own words when she took the job, Brandon made clear what drove her: “As a local I am proud to call Beaufort home, and I am even more proud to represent our beautiful city.”

The city has made no announcement regarding a replacement or timeline for filling the PIO position.

Brandon’s last day was Friday, March 14.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.