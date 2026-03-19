Beaufort History Museum hosting ‘A Night at the Museum’

Staff reports

Step into the historic Beaufort Arsenal courtyard on Craven Street and be transformed back in time when the Beaufort History Museum hosts its auction and gala — “A Night at the Museum” – at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19. This will be an exquisite evening filled with nostalgia and history.

This remarkable event offers an exclusive opportunity to acquire artifacts and treasures that will enhance your home or add to your special collection, as we auction items from the museum. Period dress is encouraged.

Highlights of the evening include the following:

— Extraordinary Collection: Immerse yourself in a diverse range of artifacts, memorabilia, art, and historical objects from the museum’s archives, with more than 20 historic items available for purchase.

— Live Auction: Engage in the thrill of bidding for these remarkable artifacts as our knowledgeable auctioneer guides you through the process, ensuring an exciting experience for all attendees.

— Silent Auction: Choose from an array of items with historic value and other interesting treasures.

— Adventure: Bid on a fun, memorable vacation trip to Montana.

— Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow history enthusiasts, collectors, and community members who share a passion for preserving and appreciating the past.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m., with food, drinks, and good company, with the auction to begin shortly thereafter.

Food will be provided by Calibogue Catering, and lively music will be provided by Flat Silly.

Tickets are $60 and attendance is limited to 125 guests. Tickets can be purchased online at https://beauforthistorymuseum.wildapricot.org/ or by calling Colleen at 843-525-8520. For your convenience, you can reserve your ticket by phone and then pay at the door.