Beaufort man arrested after shooting in Dale

From staff reports

A man wanted in connection with a Wednesday, Oct. 12, shooting that left one man injured was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Joe Justin Fields, a 29-year-old resident of Beaufort, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. At this time, he is incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

A report of shots fired in the vicinity of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway in Dale led Sheriff’s Office deputies to a crime scene on Roberts Lane shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man had been shot and had driven himself to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Through the investigation into the shooting, probable cause was established for the arrest of Fields.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to contact Sgt. Kline at 843-255-3430 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.