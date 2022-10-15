Burton man sought on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a child

From staff reports

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help locating a Burton man with an outstanding arrest warrant for criminal sexual conduct with a minor victim 11 years old or younger.

Burton resident Awildo Gabriel Rivera, 43, is wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a case that was investigated earlier this year.

Investigators believe that Rivera may have fled the area and may be in South America.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rivera is encouraged to call Sgt. Dustin Kline at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.