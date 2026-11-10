BCSO asks for help in locating missing 18-year-old Burton man

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Giovannie Latrel Grant of Burton, who has been reported missing by his family.

Grant was last seen on the evening of Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in the area of Greenlawn Drive in Beaufort.

Grant is described as approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. His family is concerned for his safety and well-being.

Anyone with information regarding Grant’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.