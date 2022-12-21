And the nominees are …

Beaufort Film Society announces selections for 2023 Beaufort International Film Festival

From staff reports

The Beaufort Film Society announced Friday, Dec. 16, the Official Selections for the 2023 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 21 to 26, 2023 in Beaufort. Judges selected 58 submissions from nearly 500 entries and five screenplays from filmmakers all over the world, as well as films that span subject matter and genres, including everything from comedies to documentaries.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing this year’s incredibly diverse group of films at BIFF,” Beaufort Film Society President Ron Tucker said in a release. “The talented individuals behind all these films demonstrate the bright future that lies ahead for our industry. We are honored to have that talent on display in Beaufort.”

For more information about the 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com.

The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.

BIFF 2023 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

FEATURE FILMS

Bobcat Moretti

Directed by Rob Margolies, West Hollywood, Calif.

Everybody Wants to Be Loved

Directed by Katharina Woll, Berlin, Germany

Publish or Perish

Directed by David Liban, Centennial, Colo.

The Year of the Dog

Directed by Andrew McGinn, Michael Peterson, Robert Grabow

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Mississippi Messiah

Directed by Clay Haskell, Dylan Nelson, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Storming Caesar’s Palace

Directed by Hazel Gurland-Pooler

Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever

Directed by Michael Frierson

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

Bendix: Site Unseen

Directed by Anthony Scalia, Loki, N.J.

Changes in the Wind

Directed by Gerret Warner, Wilson, N.C.

In the Bubble With Jaime

Directed by Emily Harrold, New York

Kambana

Directed by Samul Pastor, Alicante, Spain

The Colours of Life

Directed by Daniel Stanislawski, Wroclaw, Poland

Veterans Journey Home: Kalani’s Story

Directed by Frederick Marx

Waniyetu Wowapi: Winter Count

Directed by Richard Steinberger, Beaufort

ANIMATION

Ed’s Last Will

Directed by Lisa Wen Dou, John Xiaoliang, Beijing China

Family Tree

Directed by Zin Yan, Sarasota Fla.

Processing Magic

Directed by Vale Stanley, Jo Knorpp, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sonata

Directed by Madison Crisp, Abby Davenport, Fern Singleton, Vic Sosa, Winston-Salem, N.C.

STUDENT FILMS

An Ideal of Liberty

Directed by Noel Paganotti, Salt Lake City (University of Utah)

Bad Hombrewood

Directed by Guillermo Casarin, Burbank, Calif. (University of Southern California)

Bombay Beach

Directed by Starsi Howell, West Hollywood, Calif. Chapman University)

Double Take

Directed by Eli Canter, Brookline, Mass. (Boston University)

Sacrificios

Directed by Larissa Salazar, Orange, Calif. (Chapman University)

Someone You Loved

Directed by Elly Sitong Shou, Beijing, China (Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University)

Suga Brown

Directed by Clarke Phillips, Winston-Salem, N.C. (University of North Carolina, School of the Arts)

The Tale of Captain Fortyhands

Directed by Kyle Farmer, Placentia, Calif. (Chapman University)

Toy Phone

Directed by Gabe Braden, Orange, Calif. (Chapman University)

Wei-Lai

Directed by Robin Wang, Los Angeles, Calif. (University of Southern California)

SHORT FILMS

A Best Man

Directed by Dylan Tuccillo, New York

Aaron With Two A’s

Directed by Michael Goldburg, West New York, N.J.

Bound

Directed by Jaye Pniewski, Woodstock, Ga.

Captive

Directed by Preston Peterson, Jason Boesch, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Crumb Cake

Directed by Anthony Robert Grasso, Nutley, N.J.

Dancing With Shadows

Directed by Deborah LaVine, Santa Barbara, Calif.

Florida Moves

Directed by Damon Maulucci, Sarasota, Fla.

Ghosted

Directed by Sam Milman, Peter Vass, Pasadena, Calif.

Hitbaby

Directed by Abigail Breslin, North Hollywood, Calif.

Ivalu

Directed Anders Walter, Charlottenlund, Denmark

Kyle Vs. Karen

Directed by Jim Morrison, Long Island, N.Y.

Ms. Rossi: Ms. Rossi Takes The Cake

Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, Calif.

Murder Tongue

Directed by Ali Sohail Jaura, Karachi, Pakistan

My Over There

Directed by Bob Celli, New York

Naptime

Directed by Robert Postrozny, Los Angeles, Calif.

Overdue

Directed by Melissa Skirboll, Long Island

Past Prologue

Directed by Brian Russel, Fairfield, Conn.

Points

Directed by Tony Glynn, Forest Hills, N.Y.

Sharps

Directed by Chris Sexton Fletcher, Bradenton, Fla.

Strangers

Directed by Scott Morris, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

The Call

Directed by Tom Balsamides, Montvale, N.J.

The Errand

Directed by Amanda Renee Knox, Los Angeles, Calif.

The Principal’s Assembly

Directed by Jordan Ancel, Rehoboth, Mass.

The Son, The Father

Directed by Lukas Hassel, New York

The Voicemail

Directed by Maurice Simmons

Uncommon Negotiator

Directed by Brian Glasford, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Wheel

Directed by Honora Talbott, Los Angeles, Calif.

Wicked Image

Directed by Caitlin Scherer, Maplewood, N.J.

Wicked Plans

Directed by Lee Chambers, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

SCREENPLAYS

Cat Island

Written by Millie West, Columbia

Emmett of Exendia

Written by Michael Andrew Blomquist, Toluca Lake, Calif.

Lupe Q and the Galactic Earworms

Written by Javier Badillo, Nat Marshik, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Orson

Written by Jaret Egol, Winter Park, Fla.

Saint Dorothea

Written by Chris King, Roseville, Calif.

BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS

Mike Baez, Hitbaby (Short Film)

Rob Grabow, The Year of the Dog (Feature)

Timothy McCracken, Publish or Perish (Feature)

Josh Mikel, Florida Moves (Short Film)

Tim Realbuto, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS

Barbara Bain, Dancing With Shadows (Short Film)

Jeanine Bartel, Overdue (Short Film)

Anne Ratte-Polle, Everybody Wants to be Loved (Feature)

Vivica A. Fox, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

Karen Pittman, Toy Phone (Student Film)

BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

Abigail Breslin, Hitbaby (Short Film)

Hazel Gurland-Pooler, Storming Caesar’s Palace (Documentary Feature)

David Liban, Publish or Perish (Feature)

Rob Margolies, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

Katherine Woll, Everybody Wants To Be Loved (Feature)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST NOMINATIONS

Captive (Short Film)

Crumb Cake (Short Film)

Ghosted (Short Film)

Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Rossi Takes the Cake (Short Film)

Wicked Image (Short Film)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Chris Gabriel, Ghosted (Short Film)

Wendell Hanes, Storming Caesar’s Palace (Documentary Feature)

Spencer Hauck, The Tale of Captain Fortyhands (Student Film)

Chris Kalafus, Past Prologue (Short Film)

Ilan Rubin, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)

BEST COMEDY NOMINATION

Aaron with Two A’s (Short Film)

A Best Man (Short Film)

Double Take (Student Film)

Ghosted (Short Film)

Hitbaby (Short Film)

Kyle Vs. Karen (Short Film)

Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Rossi Takes The Cake (Short Film)

Naptime ( Short Film)

Points (Short Film)

Publish or Perish (Feature)

Sharps (Short Film)

Wei-Lai (Student Film)

Wheel (Short Film)

Wicked Image (Short Film)

Wicked Plans (Short Film)