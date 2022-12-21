Beaufort’s homeless in for cold Christmas weekend

Sea Island Prebyterian will open shelter

By Delayna Earley

We may not get a white Christmas here in Beaufort, but we are predicted to get freezing temperatures. In particular, the cold weather will be extremely rough on those who have no place to go.

Sea Island Presbyterian Church plans to combat the cold weather by opening a cold weather shelter on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as the weather is expected to get to 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

They are partnering with local businesses and non-profit organizations to provide a warm place to stay, beds, access to showers and a hot meal in the evening and for breakfast.

The church has also reached out to the community for help in providing casseroles and other food for meals, warm clothes, gloves, coats and socks at the shelter for those in need of such items.

“This is the biggest response that I have seen, likely because it is tied to the holiday season and because of COVID-19,” volunteer John Murrie said. “My phone has been on fire all day with people in the community wanting to help.”

The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings and will remain open through the night and will close at 8:30 a.m. the following morning.

The shelter will not be open during the day, but it is open to anyone who needs a warm place to sleep for the night.

Captain Wanda Long with the Salvation Army said that they will be providing cold weather packets to members of the community who choose not to go to the shelter.

The packets will include thermal socks, hand and feet warmers and emergency blankets, among other necessities.

“The timing of this is very special as we honor the birth of the Christ child, whose parents were turned away and not welcomed in their time of need, and now we are able to open our own doors to help those members of our community who are in need,” Pastor Steve Keeler of Sea Island Presbyterian Church said. “The doors are open to anyone who needs help.”

Those interested in volunteering can contact the church at 843-525-0696. The shelter will be located at 81 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort, S.C. 29907.

Delayna Earley lives in Beaufort with her husband, two children and Jack Russell. She spent six years as a videographer and photographer for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette before leaving the Lowcountry in 2018. After freelancing in Myrtle Beach and Virginia, she joined The Island News when she moved back to Beaufort in 2022. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.