￼  Water Festival only a week away 

By Mike McCombs

We’re a week away from the opening ceremony for the 66th Beaufort Water Festival, and it looks like things are all in order.

“We’re definitely ready,” said Shawna Doran, this year’s Water Festival Commodore.

Doran said, as usual, most things will stay the same at this year’s Water Festival. Of course, organizers shake up the entertainment every year. But otherwise, why change what’s not broken, Doran said.

“One of the biggest things we changed this year is the electronic ticketing,” Doran said. “Most festivals are already doing it. We figured it was our time to do it. Now, patrons who have ordered tickets won’t have to go to will call. The tickets are already on your phone.”

Doran said the change would be extremely helpful for organizers and volunteers who will save a lot of time, no longer having to separate physical tickets into envelopes.

“It will help us a lot on the logistics part and will be easier on the patrons, as well,” Doran said. “We also used to have to cut off ticket sales the night before. Now we can use our volunteers for other things. I’m excited about it.”

In another seemingly simple change, the Ski Show will now be on Sunday, at the same time as Kids’ Day.

“For the most part, everything is generally staying the same,” Doran said. “If it’s going well, don’t change things.”

Last year’s Water Festival had huge crowds, Doran said, and organizers are optimistic for this year’s event.

“Nice weather always helps,” Doran said. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. We’re expecting good crowds, and we have great entertainment this year.”

The headliner for the Saturday night concert is the Eli Young Band, a band with four No. 1 songs on the country charts under its belt.

“They put on an amazing show, and I’m excited to see them,” said Doran, who has been involved with the Water Festival in different capacities since 1999.

“I think it’s going to be great. I want everyone to come out and have a great time,” she said. “We’re going to have great weather, I’m already calling it.”

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.