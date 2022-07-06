DragonBoat Beaufort comes back strong

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, on Saturday June 25th dragons invaded Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Twenty-nine teams representing local businesses, churches, fitness centers, Sun City as well as eleven club teams from around the southeast competed in dragonboat races with the goal being gold medals and bragging rights. Each team consists of 20 paddlers and a drummer. Over 700 people actively participated in the event that drew over 2000 spectators during the action-packed day of races.

The fastest time of the day in the 200-meter race was the Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club at 41.96 seconds. The fastest local team was the Bluffton Paddle Club with a time of 46.26 seconds.

Division Gold Medal Winners:

Division A: Charleston Paddle Club Firebreathers 00:55.84

Division B: Bluffton Paddle Club 00:58.14

Division C: Knights of Columbus 01:03.35

Division D: The Sea Witches/Beaufort Police & Fire 01:01.61

Cancer Survivor Division: Mammoglams, Jacksonville, FL

Senior Division: Dragon Boat at the Beach, Pawley’s Island, SC

Race Day 2022 met this year’s fundraising goal with over $75,000 raised by team members, their families and friends. All funds raised during Race Day go directly to support DragonBoat Beaufort’s Cancer Outreach Mission which helps support local people impacted by cancer. DragonBoat Beaufort makes grants to cancer patients who live, work or receive treatment in Beaufort County to help with needs that are typically not met through traditional means. This was the 8th annual event for the non-profit organization.

Top 3 Fundraising Teams:

Coosaw Point Fighting Squirrels $8110.00

Bluffton Paddle Club $7845.00

Beaufort Believers $7460.00

Top 5 Individual Fundraisers:

Nancy Frigon $5100.00

Jean Caruso $2940.00

Darlene McGrath $2705.00

Morgan Crutchley $2355.00

Laura Smith $2100.00

DragonBoat Beaufort is also very grateful to major sponsors:

Start Line Habersham Land Management

Finish Line Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Marshalling Modern Jewelers

Registration Tent Port Royal Sound Foundation*

* The Port Royal Sound Foundation hosts DragonBoat Beaufort’s paddling program at the Sharon and Dick Stewart Maritime Center.