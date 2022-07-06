VETERAN OF THE WEEK – MICHAEL CAMPBELL

Beaufort’s Michael Campbell, 43, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Battery Creek High School in 1996. After basic training in San Antonio, he trained as an Aircraft Electrical and Environmental System Technician. His first tour was at Mildenhall Air Force Base, England. He was next transferred to Anderson AFB, Guam, followed by a return tour at Mildenhall, from which he made deployments to Italy and Turkey. Traversing the globe again, he was stationed at Elmendorf AFB, Alaska for three years, then to Eglin AFB, Fla., and finally for eight years at Little Rock AFB, Ark., from which he deployed to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan. He retired in 2017 as a Master Sergeant with 21 years of active service. He is using his veteran benefits to study accounting at USC Beaufort.

