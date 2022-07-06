Ron Callari said the July 4 celebration at Habersham reminded him of those he experienced during his childhood years. At the Mum Grace Park, there was a decorated golf cart and bicycle parade. Lady Liberty, pictured at right, recited the Preamble to the Constitution, with George Washington (center) and Betsy Ross (left) in tow. Refreshments included grilled hot dogs, chips and Lemon Ice from Sunset Slush. And firemen hosed the kids down under the hot summer sun. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.