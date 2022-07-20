Water Festival underway

Photos by Tony Kukulich



Fireworks, fishing, raft races, water skiers, live music … and of course, lots of people packed Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the first four days of the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival. Still to come are the Lowcountry Supper, Friday’s rock concert, the Commodore’s Ball and the Blessing of the Fleet.

Tess McSween, 6, shows off her catch during the children’s toad fishing tournament during the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival on Saturday, July 16, in Beaufort.

Sgt. Dana H. Reminsky performs with the Parris Island Marine Corps Band during the opening of the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival on Friday night, July 15, in Beaufort, S.C.