Photos by Tony Kukulich
Fireworks, fishing, raft races, water skiers, live music … and of course, lots of people packed Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the first four days of the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival. Still to come are the Lowcountry Supper, Friday’s rock concert, the Commodore’s Ball and the Blessing of the Fleet.
Water Festival underway
Photos by Tony Kukulich
Latest from Arts
Anina Mahor, left, and Tamika Galanis talk to a group of about 20 gathered at Penn
Conte wins Ann Head Prize Christine Conte, a rising seniorat Beaufort High School, has beenselected as
Perfect weather greeted the final outdoor concert in Port Royal on Saturday night as the Tony
John Meckley’s show entitled “Low Country Egrets in Flight” Staff reports As the Beaufort Art Association’s