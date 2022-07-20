fbpx
A performance by the Gatorland Water Ski Show Team was one of the day’s highlights on Sunday, July 17, at the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival in Beaufort. Photos by Tony Kukulich

Water Festival underway

Fireworks, fishing, raft races, water skiers, live music … and of course, lots of people packed Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the first four days of the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival. Still to come are the Lowcountry Supper, Friday’s rock concert, the Commodore’s Ball and the Blessing of the Fleet.

Tess McSween, 6, shows off her catch during the children’s toad fishing tournament during the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival on Saturday, July 16, in Beaufort.
Sgt. Dana H. Reminsky performs with the Parris Island Marine Corps Band during the opening of the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival on Friday night, July 15, in Beaufort, S.C.
Fireworks light the sky over the Beaufort River at the opening of the 66th annual Beaufort Water Festival in Beaufort, South Carolina, Friday, July 15, 2022. (Tony Kukulich/The Island News)

