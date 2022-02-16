VETERANS OF THE WEEK – FRED & JANET BERNHARDT

Beaufort’s Fred and Janet Bernhardt, 62 and 64, joined the United States Marine Corps in 1981 in Alameda, Calif., and in 1977 in Pittsburgh, respectively. After Boot camp in San Diego, Fred became a Postal Clerk stationed at El Toro. Janet’s Boot camp at Parris Island was followed by duty as a Fabric Repairman. Fred served at Iwakuni, Japan before Camp Lejeune where he became an Accounting Tech. His follow-on duties were at Parris Island as a Drill Instructor, then at Camp Lejeune, Okinawa, and again at Lejeune, where he was promoted to Warrant Officer. Then he moved on to New Orleans, back to Lejeune and finally to Quantico where he retired in 2008 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 with 27 years of service. Following Parris Island, Janet served at Edson Range, Calif., where she was on the first female USMC rifle team. She too converted to accounting duties following a tour as a Drill Instructor at Parris Island. Other duties were served at Lejeune, on Okinawa and at Camp Pendleton where she was promoted to Warrant Officer. Thereafter, she served in Okinawa, Lejeune and at USMC Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Janet retired in 2005 as a Chief Warrant Officer 5 with more than 28 years of service. Janet and Fred married in 2002 in front of the Marine Corps Memorial in Arlington, Va. All told, they experienced more than 20 individual relocations during their careers.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.