Robert F. Allen captured a photo of this pair of house finches hiding among the branches recently on Ribaut Island. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE
Latest from Blog
From staff reports The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday…
The Lowcountry’s iconic Film Festival Wants Your Butt in a Seat By Mark Shaffer The 16th Annual…
Beaufort’s Fred and Janet Bernhardt, 62 and 64, joined the United States Marine Corps in 1981…
From staff reports At 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Gullah Geechee Cultural…
From staff reports Beaufort City Council made several appointments to the Park & Tree Advisory Commission…