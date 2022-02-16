From staff reports

At 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor will present Pray—Sing—Shout: The History of the Prayer/Prays House in the Gullah Geechee Community.

Researcher and cultural preservationist Victoria A. Smalls will discuss the significance of Prayer Houses in building Gullah Geechee communities. The presentation will include images of Prayer Houses still existing in Beaufort County and images of artwork by local and regional artists depicting these Houses of Worship.

The presentation will take place at The Learning Center, 913 West Street, Beaufort. The event is free and open to the public. For more information email info@gullahgeecheecorridor.org.