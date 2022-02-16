New members named to City’s Park & Tree Commission, transportation committee

From staff reports

Beaufort City Council made several appointments to the Park & Tree Advisory Commission (PTAC) on Feb. 8. The committee had been inactive in the last two years, primarily due to the onset of Covid-19.

Barbara Farrior and Gordon Fritz were both reappointed to the committee. New members include licensed landscape architect Brad Hill, and master gardeners Victoria Bergesen and Tamala Conner.

Hill is the owner of Beaufort Planning Group, a landscape design firm. Bergesen, who has won numerous garden club awards, is a National Garden Clubs environmental consultant. Conner is a member of the Lowcountry Master Gardener Association and the S.C. Lowcountry Native Plant Society.

The members will serve three-year renewable terms. PTAC members meet monthly and works on items including streetscapes, hazardous trees, planting new trees, improving the parks, etc.

At the meeting on Feb. 8, City Council also appointed Rob McFee, PE, to the Beaufort County Citizens Transportation Advisory Committee. McFee works for the engineering firm SEPI, and before that was director of engineering for Beaufort County. He also previously worked for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Transportation Advisory Committee was created to recommend a possible 2022 Transportation Sales Tax project list. Mayor Pro Tem Mike McFee abstained from the vote as Rob McFee is his brother.