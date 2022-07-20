VETERAN OF THE WEEK – LEN WISHNAK

Beaufort’s Len Wishnak, 90, joined the United States Navy in Far Rockaway, N.Y. in 1949. He attended boot camp at the Brooklyn Naval Air Station and then was assigned to a PBY (flying boat) squadron there. After 4 years he transferred to the USS TARAWA (CVA-40) and began a cruise to “see the world.” Spanning 1953 and 1954 he traveled with the TARAWA to Gibraltar, Spain, Morocco, France, Italy, through the Suez Canal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, San Francisco, through the Panama Canal and back to the East Coast. He separated in 1955 and began a long transportation career in various organizations, usually delivering merchandise. Later he worked with the Urban Ministry for the homeless in Greensboro, N.C. For the past several years he’s been an active member of DAV Chapter 12 here in Beaufort.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com