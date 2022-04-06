VETERAN OF THE WEEK – FRANK GIBSON

Beaufort’s Frank Gibson, 75, entered the United States Army National Guard after graduating from The Citadel in 1970. After training at Fort Jackson and in Columbia he served with the USANG in Ordnance Maintenance. His regular training assignments took him to Germany twice, Fort Bragg, Fort Stewart and Fort Carson before promotion to Major. Thereafter, duties included staff service with the Adjutant General for South Carolina, requiring him to travel throughout the state. He retired in 1990 as a Lieutenant Colonel with 20 years of service. He has been extensively active serving our populace including as president of the Greater Beaufort Chamber of Commerce, on the boards of the Beaufort County’s Academy for Career Excellence, Economic Development Board, Transportation Board, and with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Marine Advisory Committee (21 years) and the U.S. South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council.

– Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.