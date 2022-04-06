Rotary Club of the Lowcountry’s Bunton honored

From staff reports

Beaufort’s Kerry Bunton was named Foundation Chair of the Year at the District 7770 Conference held recently on Hilton Head Island. Bunton is a former Club President and longtime member of the Rotary Club of the Lowcountry.

The Rotary Foundation Chair is responsible for encouraging members to contribute to the Annual Fund of the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Foundation helps Rotary members to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty.

“It came to me, but I truly believe it is because of the caring and generosity of the members of the Rotary Club of the Lowcountry.” Bunton said of the award. “Our club for the last six years has consistently ranked in the top three in per capita giving to Annual Fund of The Rotary Foundation among the 80 clubs comprising the Rotary 7770 District. Our members’ per capita average is over $450 each year. Put another way, our club’s donations to The Rotary Foundation are over $102,000 over the last six years.”

Rotary District 7770 is comprised of 79 clubs and almost 3,700 members.

The Rotary Foundation, Rotary’s charitable arm, issues grants each year totaling more than $86 million to support projects both locally and around the world focusing on six key areas: preventing disease, providing clean water, supporting education, growing local economies, saving mothers and children, and promoting peace.

Rotary Club of the Lowcountry meets at 7:30 a.m. every Friday at Sea Island Presbyterian Church, 81 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort. The public is welcome to attend and consider becoming new members