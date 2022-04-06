fbpx

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE 

1 min read

Habersham’s Ted Becker found this frog hiding out “Green on Green” on March 30. To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high-resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.

