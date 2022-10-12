Veteran of the Week – Dwight Hora

Beaufort’s Dwight Hora, 51, joined the United States Marine Corps in Bolingbrook, Ill., in 1989. After boot camp in San Diego, he received training in utilities systems, especially refrigeration (A/C). His first assignment was in Okinawa, Japan followed by duty at MCAS Beaufort. Next he served nearly three years on embassy duty in Singapore and Botswana in southern Africa.

He returned to MCAS Beaufort for a tour before duty in Iwakuni, Japan, then Camp Pendleton followed by recruiting duty in Chicago and Indianapolis. His final duty station was back at MCAS Beaufort, from which he retired in 2011 as a Master Sergeant with 22 years of service.

Since then, he’s participated in the Ride for Liberty (40 days and 11 cities on a motorcycle) raising funds for homeless veterans, and worked in Beaufort’s City Hall finding jobs for separating veterans. He belongs to the American Legion, AMVETS, DAV, the Marine Corps League, the Moose Lodge and the VFW, rising to be the VFW SC state commander and recently the Supreme Commander of the Order of the Cootie that helps veterans in hospitals around the world, including the VA hospital in Charleston and at Victory House in Walterboro.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.