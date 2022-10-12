County Veterans Affairs hosting Veterans Day Parade

From staff reports

Beaufort County is inviting the entire community to participate in its Veterans Day Parade and say thank you to our veterans. The parade will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11.

Lineup of all groups, floats and individual participants begins at 8:30 a.m.

The parade route starts in front of Beaufort National Cemetery, will head down Boundary Street, curve onto Carteret Street, take a right on Bay Street and end at the intersection of Bay and Bladen treets.

Participants can find applications on the County website. Visit www.beaufortcountysc.gov/veterans-affairs to download the application.

Every community group, children’s group, civic organization, and community member is encouraged to show their community spirit and our veterans how much they are appreciated.

The deadline to submit parade applications is Sunday, October 31.

In case of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled.

For more information, contact Beaufort County Veterans Affairs at 843-255-6880.