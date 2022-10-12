fbpx

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Mark Pritchard watched this pair for at least an hour recently at the Cypress Wetlands in Port Royal. There was no fighting, and the turtle was not the least bit bothered.

newsbyte

Previous Story

Veteran of the Week – Dwight Hora

Next Story

Whale Branch student charged for bringing handgun to Friday night football game

Latest from Lowcountry Life

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Beaufort’s Lori McGee shot this photo of the Beaufort River from the Woods Memorial Bridge just

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Phillip Saracin captured this ghost crab at dawn on Coffin Point. To submit a Lowcountry Life

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Nearby storms don’t often deter the shrimp boats, like this one Ali Muller captured just off

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Clark Morse took some photos of the clouds reflecting on the water on a Saturday morning

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

The Beaufort River is so calm that the clouds and the sailboats are reflected in the