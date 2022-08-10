Veteran of the Week – David Tafoya

Beaufort’s David Tafoya, 34, joined the United States Marine Corps in Chicago in 2006. After boot camp in San Diego and combat training, he became an Aviation Ordnance Technician and was assigned to MCAS Beaufort. He deployed to Afghanistan.

While at MCAS he volunteered as a Reserve Deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department. He finished his enlistment and separated in 2010 and returned to Chicago. In 2013 he formally joined the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department where he serves today. He also referees football, basketball, baseball and softball with the Beaufort Officials Association and helps his wife, Brittney, coach volleyball at Bridges Preparatory School.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.