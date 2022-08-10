fbpx

Veteran of the Week – David Tafoya

Beaufort’s David Tafoya, 34, joined the United States Marine Corps in Chicago in 2006. After boot camp in San Diego and combat training, he became an Aviation Ordnance Technician and was assigned to MCAS Beaufort. He deployed to Afghanistan.

While at MCAS he volunteered as a Reserve Deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department.  He finished his enlistment and separated in 2010 and returned to Chicago. In 2013 he formally joined the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department where he serves today. He also referees football, basketball, baseball and softball with the Beaufort Officials Association and helps his wife, Brittney, coach volleyball at Bridges Preparatory School.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 9. For nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.

Tags:

You might be interested in

newsbyte

Previous Story

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Next Story

LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Latest from Military

Veteran of the Week – Luster Hall

Beaufort’s Luster Hall, 92, enlisted in the United States Air Force in Cincinnati in 1950. After