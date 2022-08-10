Lowcountry Life

This industrious spider, photographed by Bob Sofaly, was busy repairing its web after something seemed to have torn through it Wednesday night. The web itself hung from the lower branches of a tree and anchored to the ground below. The center of the web was eye level, just perfect for an unsuspecting person to walk through face first.
