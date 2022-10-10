Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing man

From staff reports

As the search for a missing man enters its fifth day, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is expanding its efforts to locate the man.

Joe Nathan Glover, 81, was reported missing from his Dale home Thursday evening, Oct. 6. Glover’s family said he suffers from dementia, and there is concern for his safety.

Glover has gray hair and a white beard. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the missing man’s home on Spann Circle on Thursday and initiated a search. A helicopter and the department’s Bloodhound Tracking Team were deployed, but Glover was not found.

The search continued throughout the weekend, also to no avail. Maj. Angela Viens of the BCSO said that the department’s Marine Patrol Unit would be deployed Monday to scour local waterways.

Anyone who may have seen Glover since Thursday afternoon, or who has information on his whereabouts, is encouraged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.