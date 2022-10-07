Investigators seek third suspect in St. Helena Island burglary

From staff reports

The second of three suspects believed to be responsible for a burglary on St. Helena Island has been taken into custody, while the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) continues their search for the final suspect.

Kevin Fralix, a 47-year-old resident of St. Helena Island, was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 4. Fralix is alleged to have been involved with the Sept. 19 burglary of Tradewinds Landscape Supply. According to the BCSO, several thousand dollars worth of lawn equipment was stolen from that business.

Law enforcement officers are still looking for the third suspect in burglary, Dawndee Rena Newsom, who is believed to have assisted with the burglary. She faces a grand larceny charge.

Investigators said that some of the equipment was located at Fralix’s home on St. Helena Island. As a result, he was charged with receiving stolen goods worth $10,000 or more.

The investigation determined that Justin Seno, a 42-year-old resident of Sheldon, committed the burglary. Seno was taken into custody on Sept. 19 and charged with burglary second degree and grand larceny. He remains confined at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Fralix was booked into the Beaufort County Detention and released on bond the following day.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the whereabouts of Newsom is encouraged to contact Inv. Snider at 843-255-3421.