Sheriff’s Office confirms investigation into Beaufort County personnel

Investigation requested by county administrator; Sheriff’s Office declines to release additional details

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it is conducting an investigation involving Beaufort County government personnel at the request of the county administrator.

In a statement released Monday, Oct. 26, the Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the ongoing investigation after receiving inquiries from multiple media outlets about possible investigations involving county administration.

“We can confirm that we have an ongoing investigation involving Beaufort County Government personnel,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The investigation is being conducted at the request of the Beaufort County Administrator.”

The agency said no additional information would be released at this time.

The statement did not identify the employees involved, specify the nature of the investigation or indicate when it began. It also did not disclose whether the investigation involves allegations of criminal wrongdoing.

The confirmation comes amid increased scrutiny of Beaufort County’s administration and financial operations, including the recent release of a report prepared by The Quick Group examining county government operations.

Beaufort County Council released the report Oct. 20, with additional findings expected to be made public at a later date.

However, neither the Sheriff’s Office nor county officials have publicly established a connection between the Quick Group report and the ongoing law enforcement investigation.

The Island News previously submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Sheriff’s Office seeking search warrant information.

In an Oct. 16 response, the Sheriff’s Office denied the request, citing S.C. Code Section 30-4-40(a)(3), which provides exemptions from disclosure for certain law enforcement records.

The denial did not identify the investigation associated with the requested records or establish whether the search warrant information sought by the newspaper is connected to the investigation confirmed Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed whether any search warrants have been executed in connection with the investigation involving county personnel.

It remains unclear which county departments or employees are involved, what prompted the county administrator to request the investigation or whether any findings have been referred to other agencies.

The Island News will continue seeking additional information about the investigation and its potential implications for Beaufort County government.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.