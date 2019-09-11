Sheriff’s deputies arrest man accused of Lands End sexual assault

After a search that lasted more than a week, Codrian Smalls turned himself in Saturday, Sept. 7 to Sheriff’s Office deputies in Beaufort.

Smalls, of St. Helena Island, was arrested on a warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree.

On August 29, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the Lands End community of St. Helena Island to a report of a burglary and sexual assault.

The victim — a woman — reported she was confronted inside her residence by an unknown subject — an African-American man — armed with a handgun. The victim reported that she was held at gunpoint by the unknown subject and sexually assaulted over a period of several hours.

The victim reported that prior to fleeing her residence, and although already armed with his own handgun, the subject stole a handgun from her bedroom.

Sheriff’s Office investigators later identified the subject as Smalls, 24, and a Beaufort County magistrate issued a warrant for the arrest of Smalls for Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree.

Smalls was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated without incident.