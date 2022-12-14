fbpx

Port Royal celebrates Christmas

Port Royal held its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, near Port Royal Elementary School. Following the lighting, the larger than average crowd made its way to Live Oaks Park to await a visit from Santa who arrived within minutes on a fire engine. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

