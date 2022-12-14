Port Royal held its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7, near Port Royal Elementary School. Following the lighting, the larger than average crowd made its way to Live Oaks Park to await a visit from Santa who arrived within minutes on a fire engine. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Port Royal celebrates Christmas
Latest from News
McFee, Scallate sworn in at City Council meeting By Delayna Earley The City of Beaufort has
Services held for remains of 9 unclaimed U.S. veterans By Bob Sofaly The cremated remains of
Book bans are nothing new; motivations behind them may be By Lolita Huckaby BEAUFORT – What
From staff reports As of Tuesday evening, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 41-year-old
From staff reports Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigators are looking for 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell of