Heroes laid to rest

Services held for remains of 9 unclaimed U.S. veterans

By Bob Sofaly

The cremated remains of nine unclaimed U.S. servicemen were laid to rest Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.

Nine boxes containing urns holding the remains of nine unclaimed U.S. veterans, some of whom were combat veterans, were laid to rest by various veterans organizations Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery. Photos by Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Janice Shelton of Amvets Post 70, in Beaufort said, “Our community and Wreaths Across America can be the family for and say ‘thank you’ to these nine veteran heroes.

The nine, from all four branches of the military and many of whom were combat veterans, were each represented by honor guards from their own branch of the service.

Only one of the unclaimed U.S. Army veteran, Specialist Four Calvin Forte, Jr., of Beaufort, had a blood relative survivor there. Though his four children were absent, his niece Serina Farley came to pay her respects and was given his flag.

After the remains of nine unclaimed veterans were laid to rest, their flags were carried out and refolded before being presented to various veteran’s groups and one survivor during the funeral with full military honors Friday afternoon at Beaufort National Cemetery.

About 200 people from veterans groups, civilians and active duty military from four different commands representing all four branches of the military were on hand.

The nine servicemen laid to rest were:

Calvin Forte, Jr. – Army, Vietnam

Kenneth Hopkins – USMC, Vietnam

Richard Sloan – Navy, Vietnam

Paul Graham, Jr. – Army, Vietnam

Michael R. Heaton – Navy, Vietnam

Philip McDonnell – Navy

Bruce E. Junkins – Air Force, Vietnam

Raymond O. Herring, Jr. – Navy

Pinkney L. Preston – Navy, Vietnam



Bob Sofaly has been photographing people and what they do in Beaufort since Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980. He can be reached at bobsofaly@gmail.com.