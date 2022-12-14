Heroes laid to rest

Services held for remains of 9 unclaimed U.S. veterans
By Bob Sofaly
The cremated remains of nine unclaimed U.S. servicemen were laid to rest Friday at Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.
Janice Shelton of Amvets Post 70, in Beaufort said, “Our community and Wreaths Across America can be the family for and say ‘thank you’ to these nine veteran heroes.
The nine, from all four branches of the military and many of whom were combat veterans, were each represented by honor guards from their own branch of the service.
Only one of the unclaimed U.S. Army veteran, Specialist Four Calvin Forte, Jr., of Beaufort, had a blood relative survivor there. Though his four children were absent, his niece Serina Farley came to pay her respects and was given his flag.
About 200 people from veterans groups, civilians and active duty military from four different commands representing all four branches of the military were on hand.
The nine servicemen laid to rest were:
Calvin Forte, Jr. – Army, Vietnam
Kenneth Hopkins – USMC, Vietnam
Richard Sloan – Navy, Vietnam
Paul Graham, Jr. – Army, Vietnam
Michael R. Heaton – Navy, Vietnam
Philip McDonnell – Navy
Bruce E. Junkins – Air Force, Vietnam
Raymond O. Herring, Jr. – Navy
Pinkney L. Preston – Navy, Vietnam
